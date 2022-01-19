Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $13.91. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1,617 shares traded.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

