Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.48. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 67,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

