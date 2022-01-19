Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

SI traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. 33,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.