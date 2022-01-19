Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.48. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 67,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

