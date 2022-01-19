25,000 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.76. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

