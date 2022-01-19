Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.96. 717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,333. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.43. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.