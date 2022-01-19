Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 150.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $68,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

GFL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 12,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,775. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

