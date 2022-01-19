Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. 1,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,751. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

