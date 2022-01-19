Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PDM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,066. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

