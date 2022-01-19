Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 383.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

