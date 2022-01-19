National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $51.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

