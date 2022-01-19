Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

1/13/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $127.00.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation. Kimberly-Clark has been committed toward its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets; speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets; and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Also, its 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been generating savings. However, the company is seeing rising input costs for a while now. The trend prevailed in the third quarter of 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Management slashed its 2021 view, wherein it expects key input costs to escalate $1,400-$1,500 million.”

Shares of KMB traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. 21,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

