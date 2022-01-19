Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 16,222 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $9,192,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,419,000 after buying an additional 92,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.