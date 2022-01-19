Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $537.82 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.82 and its 200-day moving average is $579.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.