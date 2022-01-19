Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,263. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.