Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,263. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
