GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.85. GoHealth shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 5,686 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

