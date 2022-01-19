Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,126. Cameco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 829,735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.