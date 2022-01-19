FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FirstService by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FSV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,377. FirstService has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

