Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

