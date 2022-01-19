Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.42. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5,242 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.