Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Decreases By 26.4%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.12. 3,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.