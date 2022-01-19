American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 345,093 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $299,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

AXP stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

