JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204,119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

