Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 630,655 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 630,655 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $394,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

