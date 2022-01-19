Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.