Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.89

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 8303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

