Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $10.17

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 224.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

