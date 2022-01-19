2,757 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,657. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.