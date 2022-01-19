Capital One Financial Corp Has $79.59 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $79,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,583,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,383,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 149,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,975 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

