Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Raised by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,038. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.63%.

