Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

FULT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

