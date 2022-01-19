Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,289. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

