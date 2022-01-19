Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.49

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $53,624,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $16,693,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

