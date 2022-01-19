Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Reduces Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,313 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 0.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in StoneCo by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 68,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STNE shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

