Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 392 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

