McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.86. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,327. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

