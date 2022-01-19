McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties makes up about 0.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,656. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

