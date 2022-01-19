McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,600. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37.

