Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) PT at €67.67

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.67 ($76.89).

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STM stock traded down €3.05 ($3.47) on Friday, hitting €66.45 ($75.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.41 and its 200-day moving average is €64.76. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

