Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) PT at €80.19

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.31 ($91.26).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NDA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching €94.16 ($107.00). 111,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 1-year high of €91.82 ($104.34). The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

