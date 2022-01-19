$0.42 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

