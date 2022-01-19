Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $120.17

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. 2,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,024. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 278.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

