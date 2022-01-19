Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 167,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 299,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 77,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

