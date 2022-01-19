General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 183.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 432,917 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

