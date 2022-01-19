AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

