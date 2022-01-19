Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,030.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,056.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.