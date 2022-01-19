Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 103,103 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859,558 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 103,103 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.89% of Expedia Group worth $960,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,744 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.24.

Expedia Group stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

