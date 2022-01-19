American Century Companies Inc. Has $348.92 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $348,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

