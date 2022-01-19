Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 64,048 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,048 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

