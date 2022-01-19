General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of General Dynamics worth $223,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

